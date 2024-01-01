Welcome to Eureka Driving and Traffic School
Driving School License No. 3686
Traffic School License No. 1417
30-hour Driver Education Online Course
for teens.
Required prior to obtaining provisional instruction permit.
Cost is $65
Contact us by phone, (707) 442-1355, for questions.
After obtaining a provisional instruction permit through the DMV. We provide six hours behind-the-wheel instruction.
Permits are not valid until after first two hour lesson with a licensed instructor.
The pricing for the driver's training packages start at $425.
Contact us by phone, (707) 442-1355, or in person to sign up.
After obtaining a provisional instruction permit through the DMV. We provide behind-the-wheel instruction based on your needs.
Hourly starts at $75
Six Hour Package starts at $425
Contact us by phone, (707) 442-1355, or in person to sign up.
Both options includes pick up, drive test, and drop off at DMV:
1. 60 minute car rental - $110 - Includes 30 minute prep with our professional instructor
2. 90 minute car rental - $150 - Includes 60 minute prep with our professional instructor
Contact us by phone, (707) 442-1355, or in person to sign up.
TVS Online course is $19.99.
TVS Home Study Course is $34.99
TVS Classroom is $35
Offered at our location quarterly on a Saturday.
Class starts at 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM.
Contact us by phone, (707) 442-1355, or in person to sign up.
The cost is $17.95 and you can choose from "Insurance Reduction Course" or
"Renewal Course."
For further questions call, (707) 442-1355
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
1307 Union Street, Eureka, California 95501, United States
Open today
08:30 am – 05:00 pm